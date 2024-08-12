West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued an ultimatum to the Kolkata police regarding the rape-murder case of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College. If the case remains unsolved by Sunday, Banerjee stated she will transfer it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Chief Minister expressed shock at the incident, questioning how it could occur despite the presence of hospital staff and security. She revealed that the hospital's principal had resigned in the wake of the tragedy.

Multiple investigative teams, including forensics and a dog squad, are working to apprehend the suspect. Banerjee emphasised the urgency of the situation, calling for swift action and the establishment of a fast-track court.

The case has sparked nationwide protests among medical professionals. Doctors are demanding justice and the implementation of stronger security measures in hospitals. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has initiated a strike, with demonstrations taking place outside hospitals across India.

In response to the outcry, Kolkata police have announced enhanced security protocols for hospitals. These include maintaining visitor logs and issuing identity cards to security personnel.

Dr Nitin Panwar, Joint Secretary of the Resident Doctor's Association at Safdarjung Hospital, voiced concerns over the transparency of the investigation. He noted conflicting accounts from government and administrative sources.