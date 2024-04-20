West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to microblogging site X to express her shock and disapproval regarding the abrupt alteration of the Doordarshan logo amidst the ongoing national elections. In a statement, she condemned the perceived "saffronisation" of the iconic logo, denouncing it as unethical, illegal and indicative of a pro-BJP bias within the national public broadcaster.

Expressing her concern, Banerjee questioned the actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), criticizing them for allowing what she described as a "crude, pro-saffron violation" of the Model Code of Conduct during the electoral period. She urged the ECI to intervene immediately, calling for the reversal of the logo change to restore the original blue color, arguing that such a move is essential to maintain fairness and neutrality during the electoral process.

The sudden alteration of the Doordarshan logo, a symbol widely recognized across the country, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the impartiality of the national broadcaster. Banerjee's remarks reflect growing concerns among opposition leaders regarding the perceived influence of the ruling party on key institutions, particularly during election cycles.

Doordarshan, as a public broadcaster, plays a crucial role in disseminating information to citizens across India, especially during critical events such as national elections. The timing of the logo change has fueled speculation and drawn attention to the broader issue of media independence and impartiality in the country's democratic process.