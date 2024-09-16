West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting with junior doctors at her Kalighat residence today at 5 pm, in an effort to resolve the ongoing protest over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. The government has sent multiple invitations, marking this as the fifth attempt to bring both sides to the table.

The junior doctors, protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor on August 9, have been demanding the live streaming of the meeting to ensure transparency.

"We want the public to know what is happening inside the meeting. Our demands are justified, and we have the public's support," said one of the protesting doctors.

The doctors continue to protest at Swasthya Bhawan, while CM Banerjee has offered financial relief of ₹2 lakh to the families of the 29 people who lost their lives due to disruptions in healthcare services caused by the strike.

Despite assurances from the Chief Minister during her visit to the protest site on Saturday, tensions remain high as the doctors await a resolution.