West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made headlines on Saturday as she abruptly walked out of the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Banerjee's departure was triggered by her claims that her microphone was muted during her attempt to address the issue of central funds for her state.

Banerjee, the sole Chief Minister from an opposition-ruled state present at the meeting in Delhi, expressed frustration over what she described as a deliberate attempt to silence her. She stated that she was permitted to speak for only five minutes, while other participants, including Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, were given up to 20 minutes.

"I was discussing the denial of central funds to West Bengal when my mic was muted," Banerjee alleged. "This was a clear attempt to sideline me and undermine the concerns of Bengal."

The Trinamool Congress leader accused the ruling BJP of showing favoritism towards its allies and discriminating against opposition states. "It feels like a deliberate insult to Bengal and all regional parties," she added.