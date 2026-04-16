Mamata Banerjee welcomes infiltrators in Bengal: Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 16 alleged that illegal infiltration remains a serious concern in West Bengal, claiming that while BJP-ruled states have taken firm action, the situation persists under the current administration.

Addressing an election rally in Kalchini, Sarma took aim at Mamata Banerjee, alleging that infiltrators from Bangladesh are being “welcomed” in the state. He further claimed that the Trinamool Congress government does not allow fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in certain areas.

“In Assam and Tripura, BJP governments do not allow infiltration from Bangladesh, but in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee welcomes them,” Sarma said while addressing the gathering.

He also linked the issue to demographic changes, alleging a rise in illegal immigration and claiming that the population balance in the state is being affected.

Sarma expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral prospects, stating that the party would perform strongly in the northeastern region and “score a century” in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

West Bengal is set to go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled to be declared on May 4.