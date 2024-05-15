Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 15, strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her handling of the Sandeshkhali violence, asserting that she should feel 'ashamed' for the atrocities committed against women. Shah highlighted the inadequacies of the state police's investigation, which led to the case being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He emphasised the need for proper investigation and accountability, especially in cases involving violence against women.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah conveyed his confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 24-30 seats in West Bengal during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This prediction represents an improvement from the BJP's 2019 tally of 18 seats in the state. Shah attributed this anticipated success to the widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the people of West Bengal.

The Sandeshkhali incident, which unfolded in a village situated in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, sparked a political uproar as villagers, predominantly women, took to the streets to protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). They accused a local leader, Shahjahan, and his associates of engaging in land-grabbing and sexual assault under duress. Shahjahan was subsequently apprehended, leading to heated exchanges between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress over the issue.

Expressing concern over election-related violence in West Bengal, Shah emphasised the need for maintaining peace and order during the electoral process. He urged all political parties to uphold democratic principles and refrain from resorting to violence or intimidation tactics.

Addressing Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah dismissed her claims as 'lies' and asserted that the CAA aims to provide citizenship to eligible individuals. He reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the CAA and ensuring that deserving candidates receive citizenship benefits under the legislation.