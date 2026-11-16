At the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in Delhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared personal memories of his parents, recalling their affection for each other and a rare occasion when he saw them argue.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said he remembered only one instance when his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, had a disagreement.

He recalled that his father was speaking to Amarinder Singh over the phone when the incident occurred.

Rahul also spoke about the affectionate relationship his parents shared at home, saying Sonia Gandhi would often sit on Rajiv Gandhi’s lap during meals.

"I thought this was a normal thing," he said, recalling how he would be surprised when he visited friends' homes and found their parents sitting separately.

He said he would ask his friends why their mothers were not sitting on their fathers' laps during lunch or dinner.