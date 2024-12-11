A man accused of raping a minor girl in Odisha has been arrested for allegedly murdering her and dismembering her body. The accused, identified as Kunu Kisan, was out on bail in the rape case involving the same victim.

Police believe Kisan, fearing conviction in the rape case, conspired to kill the girl. She was abducted from Jharsuguda and subsequently murdered in Rourkela.

"The investigation began with a missing person report filed at the Jharsuguda police station," said Himanshu Lal, Inspector General of Police, Western Range. "CCTV footage helped identify the accused as the last person seen with the girl."

Kisan initially confessed to the murder but misled investigators about the location of the victim's remains. He later revealed the locations where he had disposed of the body parts.

Search teams, including the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), recovered the girl's dismembered body parts from various locations, including the Brahmani River and a nearby mud-filled area.

The Jharsuguda police are pursuing a speedy trial to ensure the accused receives the harshest possible punishment for this heinous crime.