A man was apprehended at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for allegedly smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo flight, said police.

According to the airport police, the arrested person has been identified as Shehari Choudhari and he was caught smoking while travelling from Assam to Bengaluru on IndiGo flight 6E 716 on March 16 at around 1.30 am.

The matter came to light after the crew of the flight noticed cigarette smell being emitted from the toilet and reported it to the authorities.

He was taken into custody as soon as he landed at the Bengaluru airport and the airport police have taken up an investigation in this regard.

In a similar incident, Mumbai's Sahar Police booked an Indian-origin US citizen for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of Air-India London-Mumbai flight on March 11.

The 37-year-old US citizen identified as Ramakant was also alleged to have misbehaved with his co-passengers and disrupting the flight.

A case has been registered against the citizen under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and Aircraft Act 1937, 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the Pilot-in-Command), 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking).

Also read : US man booked for smoking, misbehaving with passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight