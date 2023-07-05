A passenger who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Air India flight was detained at the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday after 19 live cartridges were discovered in his possession.

The passenger Ajay Kumar Bana did not have valid documents to carry live ammunition at the time of boarding.

The incident prompted the Delhi Police to register a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the IGI Airport Police Station, where an investigation is currently underway.

It needs to be mentioned that this is not the first time that a passenger has been detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Recently, another passenger identified as Ajay Kumar Bana was also detained for allegedly carrying six live cartridges in his luggage. The passenger was detained after luggage screening prior to his Delhi to Dubai flight from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

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