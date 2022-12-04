The Tamil Nadu Police on December 3 apprehended four workers of Assam for their alleged involvement in a 33-year-old murder case in the Manikandam area of Trichy.

The 33-year-old man, identified as K Chakravarthy of Vandayar street in Thuvakudi malai south in Thiruverumbur, was murdered on December 3, with his body tied to a tree at a sawmill in the Manikandam area of Trichy.

Upon receiving the information, police swung into action and launched an investigation into the matter and a preliminary investigation pointed the finger at Assam sawmill labourers A Faizal Hook, 36; A Rashidul Rahman, 22; M Soshidhul Sheik, 22; and Y Musiful Hook, 28.

According to police, P Direndar, 42, of Sanjeevi Nagar, ran the Ashapura sawmill and Chakravarthy allegedly went to the mill on December 2 evening and stole Direndar's cellphone.

As per the police, the labourers caught him red-handed and chased him away with a warning. Later, Chakravarthy returned to the mill a few hours and on assumption that Chakravarthy returned with the intent to steal, the labourers apprehended him and tied him to a tree.

They also assaulted him with their hands and tied him to a tree all night.

On December 3 morning, when the labourers returned, they found Chakravarthy dead. However, initially, his identity could not be ascertained by the police.

Later, the police discovered his identity and informed his father, S Kannan, 53.

As per Kannan, Chakravarthy was an engineering graduate who had previously worked in Chennai. However, due to his alcoholism, he had quit his job and returned to Trichy.

He left his house on December 2 after picking a fight with his wife over not giving him money to buy liquor.

Chakravarthy leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old son.