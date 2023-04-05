A 32-year-old man allegedly planted explosives in a music system and gave it to his ex-girlfriend as a wedding present on April 3, leading to the death of two including the groom, as per reports.

The accused, Sarju Markam, a resident of Madhya Pradesh was arrested on April 4 following the incident.

According to police, the accused gave the music system to Hemendra Merawi, a 22-year-old Chamari village resident, and Lalita Marwai, a 22-year-old Anjana village neighbor, as a wedding present on March 30. “On Monday, Hemendra Merawi and other family members were unwrapping the wedding presents inside a room in his house,” the statement read. The music system exploded as Merawi turned it on, according to ASP Thakur. Four others, including his older brother Rajkumar (30), were injured while Merawi passed away on the spot.

At the hospital, Rajkumar succumbed to his injuries. According to the officer, the explosion had such a strong impact that the room's walls and roof gave way.

Thakur claimed Markam was taken into custody on April 4. During his scrutinizing, the charged admitted to having established explosives in the music framework and giving it to the love birds," said the ASP. " We still don't know where he got the explosives or any other details about the case.

A case under segments 302 (murder) and 307 (endeavor to kill) of the Indian Punitive Code (IPC) has been enlisted at the Rengakhar police headquarters, the ASP added. On April 5, the accused will be brought before the court.

According to Lal Ummed Singh, the SP of Kabirdham, the accused had a relationship with Lalita, but she turned down his marriage proposal.

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