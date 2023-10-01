On a flight from Ahmedabad to Patna operated by IndiGo, a 27-year-old man with special needs who was reportedly acting in a disruptive and "misbehaving" manner was arrested on Saturday.

Mohammed Kamar Riyaz, the male, shut himself in the lavatory during the flight.

As soon as the plane touched down, cops took him in their custody.

Vinod Peter, SHO (Patna Airport), told news agency PTI, “A complaint has been filed against the man by the airlines for creating ruckus, and unruly and inappropriate behaviour on the flight.”

According to the SHO, early research, a review of his medical records, and his brother's statement—who was also travelling with him—all pointed to a mental disorder.

Riyaz works as a mechanical engineer. His older brother resides in Ahmedabad, although he is a citizen of West Champaran in Bihar. He and his brother took a trip from Ahmedabad to Patna for treatment.