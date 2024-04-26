A 24-year-old person was booked for posing as a pilot with Singapore Airlines in front of CISF personnel.

CISF personnel are known for their charge of airport security across the country.

The person was caught for an act of forgery and was spotted wandering in the Metro Skywalk area of the Delhi airport in the uniform of a Singapore Airlines, with a fake ID card.

The imposter was identified as Sangeet Singh from Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, upon being intercepted.

A Singapore Airlines ID for in-flight operations was found to be in his possession which was subsequently confirmed to be fake upon checking.

The man forged the ID using an online app, Business Card Maker, and subsequently purchased the uniform and accessories, according to the police.

Further probe into the case revealed that the imposter pursued and completed a one-year Aviation Hospitality course in Mumbai in 2020.