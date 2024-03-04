Acid was thrown on three girls in Karnataka's Mangaluru while they were entering the school hall to attend their second PUC (pre-university education) test. The incident happened in Kadaba taluk in Dakshin Kannada.

The incident occurred when the girls, who are all secondary PUC students, were preparing for their exams sitting on the school balcony. The accused, wearing a mask and a hat, threw the substance at them as they were proceeding towards the examination hall.

Police said that the accused was identified as 'Abeen', a 23-year-old MBA student from Kerala. He has been arrested by the Kadaba Police.

The three schoolgirls are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital and are ready to be transferred to Mangaluru for further care. All of them sustained serious injuries to their faces.