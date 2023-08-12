"Manipur has been burning and this minister [Smriti Irani] has to bring up some kind of negative thing about me, who is not even in Parliament." These words came from businessman Robert Vadra on August 12, as he responded to Union Minister Smriti Irani's recent reference to him in Parliament. Vadra's statement was prompted by Irani's display of a photo featuring him and industrialist Gautam Adani during a Lok Sabha session.

Vadra, the son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, didn't mince his words as he criticized Irani for focusing on him rather than addressing the critical issues facing Manipur. The businessman demanded that Irani substantiate her allegations with evidence.

Irani had showcased the photo of Vadra and Adani while discussing matters in the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously released similar photos earlier this year after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Centre over the Adani issue. Gandhi had alleged that the Union government favored Adani by bending rules.

Not only did Vadra counter Irani's remarks, but he also spoke about the Opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A,' asserting that it would provide a formidable challenge to the NDA in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Congress has joined the Opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' and we will give them (NDA) a good fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Vadra said.

Turning the focus to his wife, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra expressed his belief that she possesses the qualifications and capabilities to play a significant role in Parliament. He emphasized that the Congress party should provide a plan that suits her skills.

Taking his criticism to social media, Vadra posted on Facebook, urging Irani to stop fixating on him and misusing his name in Parliament. He challenged Irani to provide proof for her allegations or cease making unfounded claims. Vadra also used the post to highlight several controversies associated with Irani and her family.