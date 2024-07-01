Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha parliamentary session on July 1, stating that he should be ashamed of himself for disregarding the existence of Manipur and the ongoing civil war in the state.

Slamming PM Modi, the Congress leader stated that it is the first time in India’s history that states have been snatched from the people of the country, echoing the crisis in the violence-hit Manipur.

“Manipur has drowned in civil war because of you and your schemes. You have burned Manipur,” Gandhi jibed at the Prime Minister, further raising concerns over the latter’s ignorance regarding the need to visit the state and assist its people.



He stated that for Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, “Manipur is not a part of India, it is not a state,” further adding that “PM Modi acts like there is no civil war.”

Rahul Gandhi, who had visited two camps in Manipur’s Churachandpur last year, continued to ravage PM Modi and his schemes, which he claimed have not benefited the people of the state. "I had gone to Manipur and I met both Kukis and Meiteis. I urged the PM to give a statement or a message on the matter," he said, further asserting that despite repeated requests for the PM to visit Manipur and protect its people, he did not comply.

Sharing an incident from his visit to the state, Rahul said that he had met the people taking respite in relief camps. He further shared, “A woman came to me crying. She was shaking as she told me that her child was shot dead in front of her eyes and that she wanted to die with the child, however, she was grabbed and taken away.”

“This is the result of your schemes. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Rahul Gandhi rebuked PM Modi.