Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties on July 25 for continuously disrupting the monsoon session of Parliament. Expressing his frustration, he labeled the opposition as "directionless" while addressing a meeting of BJP MPs.

The ongoing monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, has been marred by frequent interruptions caused by protests, sloganeering, and disruptions orchestrated by members of the newly formed grand opposition alliance, INDIA. At the forefront of their demands is a statement from Prime Minister Modi concerning the situation in Manipur, leading to a backlog of pending legislative matters on the session's agenda.

One of the recent incidents that accentuated the disruptions occurred in the Lok Sabha, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced constant disturbances and heckling from the Opposition benches. Despite his assurance that the government was prepared to discuss the Manipur issue, the disruptions persisted, leading to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha.