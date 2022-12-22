Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow for the deaths in the tragic bus accident in Noney district in Manipur.

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the bus accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted; "Anguished by the loss of lives in Manipur's Noney district due to a tragic bus accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi"

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi"

Anguished by the loss of lives in Manipur's Noney district due to a tragic bus accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 21, 2022

At least 7 children lost their lives after one of the two buses lost control and tilted on the roadside in Noney District on December 20. Several others were injured and admitted to various hospitals in the state.

The two buses carrying students belonged to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok, and were heading toward Khoupum for a study tour.

Speaking to the media in connection with the incident, the chief of Longsai Village Kabidon Gonmei had said that the unfortunate incident occurred in an accident-prone area of the road.

He had alleged that the reason behind the occurrence of this tragic accident is due to negligence of the state government which failed to repair the road despite their request.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 21 had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's families who lost their lives in a road accident after two school buses lost their control in the state's Noney district.

Besides this, Biren Singh also announced giving an amount of Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured persons and Rs 50,000 to persons who sustained minor injuries.



Earlier, the director of Education, Government of Manipur L. Nandakumar Singh through an office memorandum banned school excursions till January 10, 2023.