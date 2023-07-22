Just days after the viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur surfaced online, another disturbing visual of two women being paraded half naked in West Bengal’s Malda has now surfaced.

As per sources, two women were stripped half-naked and assaulted in broad daylight by a mob some three to four days ago. Locals had caught the two women in Malda’s Pakuahat suspecting them of theft. The mob then later thrashed the women and stripped them.

The purported video shows several women assaulting the two accused women. However no complaint has been lodged with the West Bengal Police.

Sources say that the police were unaware about the incident and came to know only after the video went viral.

According to preliminary reports, the two women were caught red-handed while committing theft and were subsequently assaulted by the locals, mainly by women shopkeepers.

The police have now initiated an investigation into the matter.

Manipur Violence

The country was rattled by a video from Manipur that went viral across the globe. Tension gripped the northeastern state after a video showing two women being paraded naked by dozens of men. The video, dated May 4, emerged on social media late Wednesday night.

As per sources, the mob also gang-raped one of the women and her brother was killed when he tried to intervene. Soon after it went viral, the video stoked a nationwide outrage.

The incident triggered massive outrage across the country with political leaders and Bollywood actors taking to their personal social media handles to express shock on the incident.