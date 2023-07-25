The Lok Sabha witnessed intense scenes as Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an Adjournment Motion Notice demanding a discussion on the alarming situation in Manipur. The opposition, comprising the I.N.D.I.A alliance MPs, took their protest to the streets, staging a night-long demonstration outside Parliament, urging for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the escalating ethnic violence in the state.

The trigger behind the growing national outrage was a viral video that surfaced, showing a mob ruthlessly stripping and parading two women naked in Manipur. The disturbing incident has sparked outrage across the country, leading to widespread protests and demands for immediate action.

The United States also expressed deep concern over the viral videos, with the State Department spokesperson condemning the "brutal" and "terrible" act and extending sympathies to the victims.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began with high expectations for crucial discussions, encountered a deadlock as both the government and the opposition alliance remained firm in their stances regarding the Manipur situation. As a result, the first two days of the session were washed out, and the proceedings for the second week remain uncertain.

Adding to the chorus of protests, Trinamool Jai Hind Bahini, a socio-political outfit linked to West Bengal's ruling TMC, organized a rally in Kolkata to condemn the violence in Manipur. The outfit squarely blamed the BJP-led governments, both in the northeastern state and at the Centre, for the escalating ethnic conflict.

The protest rally, covering a distance of around 5 km in the southern part of the city, saw activists starting from Hazra crossing and marching until Rabindra Sadan. Their united voices demanded justice for the victims and immediate measures to restore peace in the troubled region.