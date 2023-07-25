Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has expressed deep concern over the Manipur unrest and criticized the government's silence on the matter in the parliament. She lamented the fact that while the disturbing videos of violence against tribal women in Manipur were being widely discussed internationally, there has been a noticeable lack of discussion and action within the country.

Addressing reporters in Delhi on July 24 , Jaya Bachchan said, "Manipur ke vishay mein internationally sab log charcha kar rahe hain, humare desh mein nahi ho rahi hai. Iss se zyada main kya keh sakti hoon? It is a shame, charcha woh karana nahi chahte hain (Manipur is being discussed internationally but not in our country, what more can I say. Government does not want discussion)."

The MP's remarks come in the wake of a months-old video surfacing online, showing two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur. The shocking incident has triggered outrage and concern not only among citizens but also among celebrities, who have raised their voices demanding justice for the victims.

As opposition MPs continue to demand a discussion on the violence in Manipur, Jaya Bachchan further pointed out the need to address issues within the country, including those in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"Aur house ke andar aap jo states ki baat kar rahe hain, woh apke strong opponents hain. Aap unki baat kar rahe hai. Aapke rajya mein kya ho raha hai, aap ke states mein kya ho raha hai? Kya ho raha hai UP mein, Madhya Pradesh mein, aap batayiye. Baki jo kuch bhi unka bacha hai, aage toh bachega bhi nahi (The government is speaking about the issues in other states, but what about Uttar Pradesh and MP? They should explain what is happening in their states too. Anyway they won't have these state governments for very long)," she emphasized.

The incident has drawn reactions from various celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Soni Razdan, Vivek Agnihotri, and many others. Actor Kiara Advani also expressed her shock and concern on social media, urging for justice and severe punishment for those responsible.