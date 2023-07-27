Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accusing them of lacking the courage to discuss atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. In a fiery speech, she also singled out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, holding him responsible for "putting Manipur on fire."

During the Question Hour on July 26, Congress MP Amee Yajnik raised concerns about the violence in Manipur and asked if women ministers would address the issue. In response, Smriti Irani, visibly angered, slammed the opposition parties for turning a blind eye to crimes against women in non-BJP-ruled states.

"When will you have the guts to discuss Rajasthan? When will you have the courage to talk about what's happening in Bihar? When will you have the courage to talk about the Red Diary?" Irani questioned, calling for accountability from the opposition.

Refuting the claim that women ministers and politicians were not addressing the Manipur situation, Irani emphasized that they have spoken out on not just Manipur but also Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. She vehemently objected to casting aspersions on the women ministers in the cabinet.

The Monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and the treasury since its commencement on July 20. While the Opposition demands a statement from the Prime Minister on the Manipur violence in Parliament, the BJP-led government accuses them of creating a non-conducive environment for discussion.

Both the ruling and opposition members have submitted several adjournment notices in support of their demands, resulting in a highly charged atmosphere in the Parliament.

The situation in Manipur has been of particular concern, with ethnic violence erupting in May this year. The violence ensued after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. The clashes have claimed over 160 lives and left hundreds injured.

Adding to the controversy, a video showing two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur went viral, intensifying the Opposition's criticism of the government's handling of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the situation for the first time since May in response to the escalating concerns.