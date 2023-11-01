In response to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's accusation of the Congress party playing politics over the violence in Manipur, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh retorted by stating that the Defence Minister is merely attempting to 'save his job'.

The exchange of words comes amidst the ongoing unrest in the northeastern state of Manipur and poll campaigning in Mizoram.

Ramesh questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. He implied that the Prime Minister's lack of comment was a matter of concern. This exchange highlights the continuing political tension in the country amidst the Manipur crisis.

Taking to his X handle, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "We all know the Defence Minister’s compulsions to say things he doesn’t mean so that he can save his job. The two most relevant questions are:



Also Read: Mizoram election 2023: Union Minister Rajnath Singh slams ruling MNF for its failure to bring development

1. Why didn’t the PM go to Manipur and why hasn’t he gone till now?

2. Why is the CM of Manipur still holding the post despite repeated failures to restore peace?".



We all know the Defence Minister’s compulsions to say things he doesn’t mean so that he can save his job.



The two most relevant questions are:



1. Why didn’t the PM go to Manipur and why hasn’t he gone till now?



2. Why is the CM of Manipur still holding the post despite… pic.twitter.com/A9Pvvm9QyZ — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 1, 2023

Earlier today, the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a poll rally in Mizoram slammed the Congress for allegedly playing politics in Manipur's ethnic crisis.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at a public meeting said, "When Manipur was disturbed, Congress tried to do politics in it. Their political leaders went there despite being told not to go. I believe the wounds of people would only heal when they're kept away from politics...,"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at a public meeting said, "In the last nine years, Northeast remained peaceful, insurgency either ended or reduced in every state but this year the unfortunate violence that happened in Manipur was very painful for all of us...But I would honestly like to tell you that no political party led this violence. I would not like to accuse any political party. Some situations occurred which led to this violence...Between the two communities in Manipur, some situations and insecurity occurred which led to this violence. To end this, I would request both the communities in Manipur to sit together and resolve this problem..."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further urged the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to have a heart-to-heart conversation to end the trust deficit between the two sides.