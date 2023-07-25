Leaders of the opposition alliance, INDIA, concluded their meeting at the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament with a unified decision to persist in their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the distressing situation in Manipur. The opposition parties are resolute in seeking answers from the government regarding the ongoing violence in the state.

The meeting, which took place in the Parliament complex, served as a platform for like-minded opposition floor leaders to strategize their approach in both houses. The aim is to intensify their collective call for a statement from the Prime Minister, shedding light on the troubling state of affairs in Manipur.

Speaking about the deteriorating conditions in Manipur, TMC MP Dola Sen expressed concern over the lack of access to the internet, communication networks, closed roads, and inadequate medical supplies. She stated, "The situation in Manipur is very bad. It's been 3 months that there is no internet or network, roads are closed, no medicines are available...We are celebrating 'Amrit Kaal,' and it's sad that Prime Minister Modi is not listening and speaking on the Manipur issue...We demand that peace and normalcy should be restored in the state..."

In a further display of solidarity, Rajya Sabha MPs including Raghav Chadha, K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manoj Jha, Syed Naseer Hussain, Tiruchi Siva, Imran Pratapgadhi, and Rajiv Shukla presented a suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, urging for an urgent discussion on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Likewise, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi mirrored the sentiment and submitted a suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in the Lok Sabha, reinforcing the demand for a comprehensive discussion on the persisting violence in Manipur.