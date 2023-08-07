Supreme Court will resume the hearing of petitions in a case related to Manipur violence today, August 7.

The Apex court has also asked the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur to remain present during the hearing.

The Supreme Court on August 1 questioned the investigation carried out by the Manipur police in relation to the ethnic violence in the state.

Calling the actions carried out by the Manipur police as “lethargic”, the top court went to the extent of saying that there is an “absolute breakdown of law and order and machinery of the State”.



Also Read: Manipur violence: SC directs DGP Manipur to be present personally before the court, calls investigation 'lethargic'

The Apex court also summoned the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) and his personal presence on August 7 to explain the reasons for the 'lethargic' investigation conducted in cases of heinous nature.

The apex court has also asked the DGP to submit tabulated data of FIRs categorised based on the nature of offences.

'We will decide the future course of action on that day,' the Supreme Court stated.

Further, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that 6,523 FIRs related to the violence have been registered, and 11 of these pertain to crimes against women and children. He said the data was part of a status report that he is submitting in court.

