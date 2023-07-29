Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur on July 29 took a strong stance against the ongoing visit of a delegation of 18 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 16 different parties to Manipur. The delegation, united under the opposition alliance INDIA, seeks to address the rising communal tensions and violence that have gripped the region.

Thakur expressed his views, stating, "It is just a showoff by the INDIA alliance MPs who have gone to Manipur. The opposition & its allies never spoke when Manipur used to burn during their rule in the state."

Highlighting the delegation's visit to Manipur, the Union Minister questioned the selective approach, asking, "When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state? In Rajasthan where there are killings & crimes against women, the opposition did not go there. Will the INDIA alliance also go to Rajasthan?"