In the upcoming 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to participate in Mann ki Baat @100 quiz.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "The last few days of the #MannKiBaat Quiz are left...do take part if you already have not and relive the spectacular journey of the last 99 episodes in which inspiring collective efforts have been highlighted.

PM Modi in its 99th episode has encouraged citizens to share their inputs and highlight inspiring efforts that bring societal changes on MyGov or NaMo App, or by calling 1800-11-7800 to record a message for the 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The episode will be held on March 26, 2023.

Also Read: PM Modi lauds role of Indian women in country’s growth in Mann ki Baat speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 26 lauded the efforts of Indian women for making an immense contribution to the country's growth.

PM Modi said this while addressing his 99th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ and also spoke about the women legislators from Nagaland who came out with flying colours in the recently held Assembly election.

PM Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' is the third one this year which aired at 11 am today.

In his address, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the women of the country and their tremendous contribution in various fields, adding that women’s power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power.

PM Modi also mentioned Nagaland’s first-time women legislators in the 75-year history of the state’s political scenario, who reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.