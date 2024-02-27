Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as Samajwadi Party Chief Whip in UP Assembly
Samajwadi Party's chief whip, Manoj Pandey, resigned from his position during the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. This comes as a blow to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.
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Samajwadi Party Chief whip resigns amid voting in UP for Rajya Sabha polls
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Manoj Pandey stepped down from his position on Tuesday during the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Pandey is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Unchahar in the Raebareli district.
The resignation is seen as a setback for SP president Akhilesh Yadav. This follows an incident on Monday where eight party MLAs were absent from a meeting convened by Yadav.
This story is still unfolding and further updates will be provided.
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