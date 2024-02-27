Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Manoj Pandey stepped down from his position on Tuesday during the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Pandey is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Unchahar in the Raebareli district.

The resignation is seen as a setback for SP president Akhilesh Yadav. This follows an incident on Monday where eight party MLAs were absent from a meeting convened by Yadav.

This story is still unfolding and further updates will be provided.