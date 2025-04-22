Multiple people are feared dead, and at least 20 others were injured following a suspected terror attack on a group of tourists at Pahalgam's Baisaran mountain top in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Preliminary reports suggest that unidentified gunmen opened fire on tourists who were on a trekking trip. The incident took place around 2:30 pm. Of the injured, three are locals while the other three are non-locals.

Visuals from the site of the attack showed bodies strewn around and a couple of women crying in distress as locals rushed to their aid. An eyewitness said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several persons, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures. PM also asked the Union Home Minister to visit the site.

Following the terror attack, Amit Shah called a high-level meeting. The meeting is being attended by the Home Secretary, senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Jammu and Kashmir officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), are attending the meeting virtually. Notably, Amit Shah will leave for Pahalgam around 7 pm on Tuesday.

Amit Shah also took to X and said that he was anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. He added, "My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Modi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies."

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the death toll is still being ascertained. "This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said on X.

Following the incident, security was intensified in Pahalgam as forces rushed to cordon off the area. According to inputs from PTI, gunshots were heard in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam as per police.

#WATCH | Firing incident reported in Pahalgam, J&K; Police and Security Forces present on the spot



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ev9HXFjZZ7 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

Two to three gunmen came in fatigues firing indiscriminately on tourists who were enjoying a horse ride in Baisaran meadows.

The route where the attack took place is a non-motorable road and sources said that forces are being careful about possible traps set up by terrorists.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.