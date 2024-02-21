Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced a statewide 'Rasta Roko' on March 3, seeking the implementation of the 'Sage Soyare' ordinance in Maharashtra. Patil continues his hunger strike despite the state government passing a bill for Maratha quota, expressing doubts about its legal validity.

He demands Marathas to be considered as Kunbi, a caste under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and to be granted reservations accordingly.

The 'sage-soyare' draft notification allows issuance of Kunbi certificates to Maratha relatives, ensuring their inclusion in the OBC quota.

This has led to Marathas anticipating an encroachment on their quota. The Maratha Reservation Bill, providing an additional 10% quota to Marathas, was passed by both houses of Maharashtra, breaching the existing 50% cap.

The bill resembles the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, which was struck down by the Supreme Court for breaching the 50% cap set in 1992.