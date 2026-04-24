Maritime education key to youth employment: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the growing importance of maritime education, stating that the sector holds significant potential to generate employment opportunities for the younger generation.

Addressing the media, Sonowal said that understanding the strength of the maritime sector is crucial in today’s time, as it can play a major role in creating jobs and boosting the country’s economy.

Referring to a recent MoU signed with University of Delhi and the Delhi School of Economics, he said the initiative aims to promote quality work and strengthen academic and skill-based development in the country.

On the political front, commenting on the ongoing elections in West Bengal, Sonowal expressed confidence in the prospects of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that the alliance will emerge victorious in the state.