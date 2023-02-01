Several people were feared dead after a massive avalanche hit Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on February 1.

As per reports, two foreign skiers were reported missing following the avalanche, and rescue operations are presently underway in the area.

The reports further claimed that the avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.



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