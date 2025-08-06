Massive explosion at oxygen plant in Mohali leaves two dead, three injured

A massive explosion rocked an oxygen cylinder filling facility in Phase 11 of Mohali’s industrial area on Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuries to three others, local authorities confirmed.

The blast occurred around 9:00 a.m. while employees were engaged in filling and loading medical oxygen cylinders. According to eyewitness accounts, the explosion was triggered by the sudden blast of a cylinder, leading to a powerful shockwave that obliterated large parts of the factory and caused extensive collateral damage to nearby structures.

Emergency response teams, including fire brigade units, police personnel, and medical responders, rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately transported to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, where they are currently receiving treatment.

SP City Sirivennela, speaking to reporters, stated that a preliminary investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. “A massive blast occurred at the oxygen cylinder plant, killing two employees and injuring three others. Investigations are ongoing, and we suspect there might still be some gas leakage,” she said.

The explosion's intensity was such that fragments of the cylinder were found as far as Kambali village, located in the vicinity. The victims’ bodies were severely mutilated, with parts scattered across the blast site, adding to the horror of the incident. Nearby industrial units also reported minor structural damages due to the force of the explosion.

The entire area has been cordoned off as forensic teams, fire safety officials, and disaster management experts examine the site for clues. Authorities have urged caution, citing the possibility of lingering hazardous material in the vicinity.