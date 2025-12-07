Massive fire at Goa nightclub claims 25 lives, including 4 tourists, probe ordered into safety violations

A devastating fire at the upscale nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa’s Arpora claimed 25 lives in the early hours of Sunday, December 7 with the majority of victims being staff members, officials confirmed. The inferno, suspected to have been sparked by the explosion of LPG cylinders, engulfed the structure within minutes due to its highly combustible materials.

Authorities reported that three victims died from severe burn injuries, while the remaining casualties were caused by heavy smoke inhalation. Preliminary identification has revealed that the deceased include four tourists, 14 employees, and seven individuals whose identities are still being verified. Six others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the site, expressed profound grief.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss,” he said. The Chief Minister announced a full-scale inquiry to determine the exact cause of the blaze, evaluate compliance with fire safety norms, and assess whether the building met regulatory standards. “Those found responsible will face the most stringent legal action,” he assured.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire originated on the ground floor, rapidly blocking escape routes and trapping several workers in the basement, including three women, leaving them little chance to flee.

Investigators have also revealed that the nightclub had been functioning without several mandatory permissions. The structure, built on a former saltpan, had even received a demolition notice from both the local panchayat and the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA). However, the order was stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats, enabling the club to continue operating despite safety concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on X, while Calangute MLA Michael Lobo demanded a comprehensive safety audit of all clubs and restaurants in the region, particularly air-conditioned venues that pose higher fire risks.

Police confirmed that the identification process is ongoing and that legal proceedings have been initiated against the establishment. Fire and police teams continue to investigate the incident