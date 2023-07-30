A major fire incident at a hospital in Ahmedabad on July 30 led to the evacuation of approximately 100 patients as firefighters battled to contain the blaze. The fire, which originated in the basement of Rajasthan Hospitals located in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug, triggered an immediate response from emergency services to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Fire tenders rushed to the site to tackle the flames and prevent any escalation of the situation. As of now, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Police Inspector MD Champavat confirmed that firefighting teams are actively working to bring the fire under control. The basement of the hospital remained engulfed in smoke due to the fire's origin point.