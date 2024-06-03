Massive fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Taj Express in Delhi
Taj Express train in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar catches fire.
Advertisement
Massive fire broke out at four coaches of the Taj Express train in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on June 3.
"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
So far no casualties have been reported. Further details awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today