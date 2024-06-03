Massive fire broke out at four coaches of the Taj Express train in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on June 3.

"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

So far no casualties have been reported. Further details awaited.