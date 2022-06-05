At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt when a fire broke out on the Satwari police station premises early on Sunday.

After an overhead power line snapped, a fire broke out in an open area housing the impounded automobiles around 1.50 a.m.

According to the report, four fire trucks were deployed to the scene, bringing the blaze under control and saving the police station structure.

“At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire,” an official of the fire and emergency department reported.