At least five houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze on Monday in Kashmir’s Nigeen Lake.

The major fire broke out at 2.30 a.m. today in one of the houseboats on Nigeen Lake and swiftly spread to others in the area, destroying seven houseboats "According to police sources.

A firefighting operation was launched right away by police and locals, but the fire damaged five houseboats.

According to fire and emergency services officials, Six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene as soon as the news of the event was received.

Meanwhile, there have been no casualties reported so far in the incident.

Houseboats are luxurious floating cabins made of Deodar wood.

Those in Srinagar's Dal and Nigeen Lakes are honeymooners' and vacationers' ultimate dream places.

'New Jersey,' 'New Maharaja Palace,' 'India Palace,' 'Royal Paradise,' and 'Lily of World,' were among the houseboats destroyed in Monday's fire.