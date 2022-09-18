A massive protest broke out on the Chandigarh University campus after a female student recorded objectionable videos at a girls’ hostel on September 18.

Upon receiving the information about the same, the Chandigarh Police reached the spot and arrested a female student from Mohali for allegedly leaking objectionable videos of other students.

According to reports, a large number of students took to the university campus late Saturday night to protest against the incident.

The ruckus ensued late Saturday night at the university after the woman student was confronted for making MMS clips of fellow hostel students, which surfaced on the internet.

As per reports, the female student allegedly recorded videos of her fellow hostel mates and sent them to a man in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, who uploaded the MMS videos on the internet.

Students were in a state of shock when clips of them having a bath surfaced online.

There were also some reports claiming that a few students attempted suicide following the incident. However, according to Chandigarh University's student welfare officer, no suicide was attempted.

"Only one girl fainted. She was hospitalized and is now stable," the officer added.

"A girl student recorded videos of her hostel mates taking bath and send the videos to a man in Shimla. Hostel girls first exposed her and informed the hostel warden but no action has taken place. After students staged a protest and filed a complaint to the police,’’ a student from Chandigarh University alleged who doesn't want to be named

Further investigation is underway.

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