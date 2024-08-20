A protest erupted at Badlapur Railway Station on August 20 over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Thane district. Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed that one suspect has been arrested and vowed to ensure the harshest possible punishment.

Kesarkar expressed concern over the incident, noting that the state education department is fully engaged, with IAS officers investigating. He mentioned the school's non-operational CCTV is under scrutiny, and the Senior PI was transferred for delayed action. He stressed the need for a Fast Track court to ensure maximum punishment, emphasising student safety as the top priority.

A notice has been sent to the school where the incident occurred between August 13 and 16. The minister also announced the formation of Vishakha Committees for all schools, and the suspension of two teachers, the headmaster, a class teacher, and two assistants. The arrested individual faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with a potential sentence of up to 13 and a half years.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed the state's outrage, emphasising the need for the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law to be approved to prevent such incidents. She criticised the government for failing to protect women and children, questioning societal attitudes towards women’s safety.

Amid the protest, heavy security was deployed at Badlapur Railway Station. Central Railway’s CPRO reported that local trains were halted as demonstrators gathered to voice their anger over the incident.