A large-scale rescue operation is in progress to extricate eight workers trapped inside an under-construction tunnel of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

The operation involves multiple agencies, including the Indian Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local rescue teams.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao are personally overseeing the rescue efforts at the collapse site near Domalapenta.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a three-meter section of the tunnel’s roof gave way, trapping the workers, all of whom hail from different states. The victims have been identified as:

Manoj Kumar (Project Engineer, Uttar Pradesh)

Srinivas (Field Engineer, Uttar Pradesh)

Sandeep Sahu (Worker, Jharkhand)

Jataks (Worker, Jharkhand)

Santosh Sahu (Worker, Jharkhand)

Anuj Sahu (Worker, Jharkhand)

Sunny Singh (Worker, Jammu & Kashmir)

Gurpreet Singh (Worker, Punjab)

The collapse took place just four days after construction work had resumed, following a prolonged suspension. Authorities are working tirelessly to rescue the trapped individuals, with high-level monitoring from the state government.