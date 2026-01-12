Mattel launches first Autistic Barbie doll in India, expanding inclusive representation

Mattel India announced the launch of its first Autistic Barbie doll in India, marking a significant step in advancing inclusive representation in the toy industry. The launch builds on Barbie’s expanding diversity portfolio in the country, following the introduction of dolls representing Type 1 diabetes, blindness and Down syndrome.

The Autistic Barbie doll has been developed over a period of more than 18 months in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a non-profit disability rights organisation run by and for autistic people. The doll joins the Barbie Fashionistas collection, known for featuring a wide range of skin tones, hair textures, body types and representations of medical conditions and disabilities.

“Barbie has always aimed to reflect the world children see and the possibilities they imagine,” said Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls at Mattel. “We are proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work, helping expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond.”

Designed in close collaboration with ASAN, the doll includes features intended to authentically reflect experiences some individuals on the autism spectrum may relate to. These include articulated elbows and wrists to enable stimming and expressive hand movements, a slightly averted eye gaze, and accessories such as a fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a tablet displaying symbol-based Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) apps.

The doll is dressed in sensory-sensitive fashion, wearing a loose-fitting purple A-line dress with minimal fabric-to-skin contact and flat-soled shoes designed for comfort and ease of movement.

Colin Killick, Executive Director of ASAN, said the collaboration was aimed at providing authentic and joyful representation. “It is important for young autistic people to see themselves reflected in everyday toys. This doll celebrates the autistic community and the tools that support independence,” he said.

As part of the India launch, Barbie has collaborated with autism advocates and creators, including autistic fashion designer and visual artist Aarushi Pratap, to highlight lived experiences within the autistic community. A video documenting their reactions to the doll’s launch has been released on Mattel’s YouTube channel.

Aarushi Pratap, whose work blends neurodiversity with Indian cultural heritage, said the doll represents visibility and pride. “Having an autistic Barbie means people like me can see ourselves. Autism is my superpower because I think differently,” she said, adding that art and fashion helped her communicate and express herself from an early age.

Mattel also announced that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Autistic Barbie doll in India will be donated to the India Autism Centre, supporting initiatives focused on autism awareness and inclusion.

“The idea behind introducing an Autistic Barbie may seem simple, but it carries a powerful message of belonging and acceptance,” said Jaishankar Natarajan, Director and CEO of the India Autism Centre.

The Autistic Barbie doll will be available across leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India from January 2026, priced at Rs 799, and is suitable for children aged three years and above.