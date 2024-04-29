In the aftermath of an electrifying election rally that shook the college grounds of Sitapur, the BSP national coordinator, none other than the nephew of Mayawati, Akash Anand, found himself in the spotlight, alongside a cohort of others. Among them are three BSP candidates and the rally organiser, all now facing the weighty accusations hurled at them by the police that include charges of igniting flames of hatred and animosity.

SP (Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra stated, "The speech used unparliamentary language in an attempt to incite violence among people, violating the Model Code of Conduct."

In a purported video from the rally, Anand (28) is heard referring to the BJP government as "gaddaro ki sarkar (a government of traitors)" and allegedly encouraging violence against representatives of other parties seeking votes.

He is heard saying, "Where children go hungry, where women and girls suffer abuse, where youth are jobless... the government there is of terrorists. Such a government is run by the Talibans in Afghanistan."

Anand further added, "The BJP government is not one of bulldozers, but of terrorists... The time has come for such a government to end."

The FIR includes charges under several IPC sections, including 502(2) for promoting enmity and hatred, and Section 125 of the Representation of People’s Act.