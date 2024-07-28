In response to the sudden flooding at an IAS coaching centre in Delhi that claimed the lives of three students, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken swift action by sealing 13 coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area for violating regulations. The incident has drawn sharp criticism towards the MCD for inadequate enforcement of building norms.

On Sunday, a team from the civic body conducted inspections at numerous coaching centres, discovering several that were illegally operating commercial activities in their basements. As a result, these institutions were promptly sealed. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced the crackdown on social media, emphasizing the citywide scope of the campaign if necessary.

"Following yesterday's tragic incident, MCD has initiated the process of sealing all coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar that are violating basement regulations. This campaign could extend across Delhi if required," the Mayor stated on X.

The list of sealed institutes includes:

- IAS Gurukul

- Chahal Academy

- Plutus Academy

- Sai Trading

- IAS Setu

- Topper’s Academy

- Dainik Samwad

- Civil’s Daily IAS

- Career Power

- 99 Notes

- Vidya Guru

- Guidance IAS

- Easy for IAS

Mayor Oberoi has directed the MCD Commissioner to enforce stringent actions against all coaching centres under its jurisdiction that are illegally operating in basements. She also called for an immediate investigation to determine if any MCD officers were culpable in the incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the fatalities occurred. "If any official is found guilty, the strongest possible action will be taken against them," Oberoi asserted in a statement.

The MCD has faced backlash for failing to ensure the enforcement of building regulations in the national capital. Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the Mayor's residence on Sunday, demanding accountability for the students' deaths.

Last year, after a significant fire at an IAS coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar, a survey was launched to identify coaching centres violating building codes. However, allegations suggest that the MCD's actions were halted midway through the process.

The tragic incident on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of three civil service aspirants—two females and a male—after a basement library at Rau's IAS Study Circle flooded during heavy rainfall. Initial investigations revealed the absence of a proper drainage system at both the institute and the adjacent road. Furthermore, the coaching centre lacked the necessary permissions to operate a library in the basement.