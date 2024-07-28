After three civil service aspirants died in the basement of a coaching center, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) arrived at several coaching centers in Rajinder Nagar area to seal the "illegally-run" basements, sources told India Today TV.

The MCD officials were following the orders from Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Oberoi confirmed that the library being run in the basement of the centre was illegal, according to media reports.

Heavy rains in Delhi on July 27 led to the incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar which resulted in the deaths of three civil service aspirants. The victims, Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Nevin Dalwin (28), were trapped in the basement of the coaching center when it flooded.

Meanwhile, the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, were arrested on Sunday. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Many students also gathered at Old Rajinder Nagar to protest against the death of the students, while in Karol Bagh, the Delhi Police detained a group of students who had gathered to protest.

Following the incident, Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena ordered a magisterial-level inquiry and asked the Chief Secretary to probe the matter and submit a report on the same within 24 hours.

Atishi also said that those responsible for the negligence leading to this tragedy will face the strongest possible consequences.