MDH, one of India's largest spice manufacturers, is under fire as a significant portion of its shipments to the United States have been rejected due to the presence of potentially harmful bacteria, as per reports.

The analysis of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data revealed a disturbing trend, with MDH facing an average rejection rate of 14.5% for its US-bound shipments in the current fiscal year, primarily due to the detection of salmonella bacteria.

Between October 2023 and early May, the FDA blocked approximately one-fifth of 65 MDH shipments after they failed quality checks, citing the presence of salmonella in products such as mixed spices, seasonings, and fenugreek.

The findings come on the heels of Hong Kong's recent ban on four MDH spice products, along with those from rival brand Everest, over excessive levels of the carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide.

While both companies have defended the safety of their products, with MDH asserting it does not use ethylene oxide in production, the latest revelations cast a pall over the spice giant's operations and quality control measures.

The FDA data paints a concerning picture, with MDH grappling with high rejection rates in previous fiscal years as well. In 2022-23, around 15% of 119 shipments were turned away, while the 2021-22 fiscal year saw an 8.19% rejection rate.

This is not the first time MDH has faced issues with salmonella contamination in the US market. In 2019, the company had to recall several product batches due to similar concerns.

In contrast, Everest, MDH's competitor facing similar scrutiny, has experienced fewer rejections in the US, with only one out of 450 shipments rejected in the current fiscal year due to salmonella.

However, both brands have faced regulatory action and product recalls in various markets over alleged bacterial contamination and excessive pesticide residues, raising serious questions about their food safety practices.