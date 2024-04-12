The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a cautionary statement regarding the security situation in Myanmar, emphasizing the need for vigilance among Indian nationals traveling to the region.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted, "The security situation in Myanmar remains precarious and deteriorating. You heard about the fighting that is going on, specifically in Rakhine state and other areas." He further noted that an advisory had been previously issued to Indian nationals, urging them to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols.

Jaiswal emphasized the importance of Indians in Myanmar taking proactive measures for their safety while assuring that the embassy is actively monitoring the situation to provide necessary support. He stated, "Regarding the Indians who are traveling to Myanmar, they should observe proper safety protocols and take care of themselves while the embassy is there to take care of them."

In response to the escalating security concerns, the MEA revealed a strategic decision, stating, "We've also relocated our staff from the Sittwe consulate to Yangon." This move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its diplomatic personnel amidst the evolving security landscape.

The MEA spokesperson reiterated, "We are closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine state." This ongoing vigilance reflects India's proactive approach to safeguarding its interests and citizens in the region, amidst challenges and uncertainties.

"We have noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on 1st April 2024. India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of International Law", says Jaiswal as the Lok Sabha elections nears.