The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on September 24 on their official page regarding fake job rackets targeting IT-skilled youths.

The move comes after a video of Indians stuck in Myanmar came to light a few days ago.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry's alert was sparked by reports of fake recruitment agencies luring Indian youths to Thailand with offers of lucrative jobs as "Digital Sales and Marketing Executives" by dubious IT firms involved in cryptocurrency and call centre fraud.

“The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents,” said the MEA in the advisory.

The MEA's further stated that victims are reportedly taken illegally into Myanmar, where they are held captive and forced to labour in terrible conditions.

Through the alert, the MEA cautioned Indians not to fall for such fake jobs offers that are advertised on social media sites or in other places.

“Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer,” said the MEA advisory.



As per report, till now the Indian embassy in Myanmar recently rescued over 30 Indians out of 60 who were trapped in that country's Myawaddy area after falling prey to an international racket promising jobs in Thailand.

Earlier on September 23, Mizoram Police asked citizens to exercise extreme caution before taking up jobs abroad after dozens of Indians were illegally brought into Myanmar as part of the employment racket.



“It has been reported recently, that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities, located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar, are recruiting Indian workers from different places, through their recruiting agents, on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector”, Mizoram police stated in a press briefing.