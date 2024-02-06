The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India issued a critical advisory for Indian nationals regarding travel to Myanmar's Rakhine State.

The MEA strongly advises against all travel to this region due to a deteriorating security situation.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately", reads from MEA.

The advisory highlights several concerns, including disruptions in telecommunications, such as landlines, and a severe scarcity of essential commodities. Indian citizens currently in Rakhine State are urged to leave immediately.

The advisory reflects ongoing civil unrest and armed conflict within Myanmar, which poses significant risks to travellers.

There have been reports of violence, including explosions and attacks that can occur without warning, targeting locations frequented by foreigners, including public spaces and civilian infrastructure.



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The risk of politically motivated violence and civil unrest is particularly high, and there is also the danger of arbitrary enforcement of local laws, which could result in arrest and detention.

Healthcare and emergency medical resources in Myanmar are described as limited and/or inadequate, further compounding the risks for travellers.

The situation in Rakhine State is part of a broader context of instability in Myanmar, including the ongoing Rohingya conflict, which has seen sectarian violence and military crackdowns on civilians.

Given these circumstances, the MEA's advisory is clear: Indian nationals should avoid all travel to Myanmar's Rakhine State, and those already there should make arrangements to depart as soon as possible to ensure their safety.